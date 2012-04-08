HOUSTON, April 8 A diesel hydrotreater tripped out of production on Saturday at Conoco Phillips' 356,000 barrel per day (bpd) joint-venture refinery in Wood River, Illinois, according to a notice filed with Illinois pollution regulators.

The malfunction triggered the refinery's safety flare system, according to the notice filed with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.

The Wood River refinery is a joint venture between Conoco and Cenovus Energy Inc. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Bernard Orr)