Jan 23 ConocoPhillips on Monday reported sulphur dioxide (SO2) and hydrogen sulfide emissions at its 356,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) joint-venture Wood River refinery in Roxana, Illinois, according to a filing with regulators.

The event occurred at 21:50 local time, Sunday, the filing added.

The Wood River refinery is a joint venture between Conoco and Calgary-based Cenovus Energy. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; editing by Keiron Henderson)