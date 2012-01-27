BRIEF-Onex reports Q4 and full-year 2016 results
* Increase in revenues was primarily due to acquisitions of Clarivate Analytics, Save-A-Lot, Wireco and Tecta completed during 2016
Jan 27 ConocoPhillips on Friday reported sulfur dioxide emissions and flaring at its 356,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) joint-venture Wood River refinery in Roxana, Illinois, according to a filing with the U.S. National Response Center.
The incident happened around 9:AM local time, Thursday and the feed is being transferred to another unit, the filing said.
The filing did not identify the unit.
The Wood River refinery is a joint venture between Conoco and Calgary-based Cenovus Energy. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; editing by Miral Fahmy)
* J C Penney reports positive net income for fiscal 2016; a $514 million increase compared to the prior year
Feb 24 MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd said on Friday it had agreed to buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about C$3.10 billion ($2.40 billion) to strengthen its position in the lucrative satellite imagery market.