NEW YORK, March 25 ConocoPhillips
reported flaring that exceeded its permits at its 238,000
barrel-per-day Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey, after an
upset in the gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit over
the weekend, according to a filing with state regulators.
Sunday's filing said the facility went beyond the 3 minute
flaring limit in a 30 minute period due to an upset at the
145,000 bpd cat plant unit. As of the filing, the incident was
ongoing.
According to the Linden Police Department, the excessive
flaring prompted numerous calls by resident. A spokesman for
ConocoPhillips was not immediately available.
(Reporting By Janet McGurty; Editing by John Mair)