CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 6 An explosion and fire injured 10 people at the 100,000 barrel per day Consumers' Co-operative Refineries Ltd's oil refinery in Regina, Saskatchewan, local media reported on Thursday.

A refinery official told Canadian Press the explosion may have been caused by a release of diesel and hydrogen gas. Eight of the 10 injured were taken to hospital with burns while two were treated on site, according to Gilbert Ledressay, the plant's safety manager.

A spokesman for Regina fire department said the fire began shortly after 2 p.m. local time and was still burning more than two hours later. However the blaze is considered to be under control and all employees were accounted for.

Refinery officials could not be reached for comment.

The refinery, which employs 600, is in the middle of a C$1.9 billion ($1.82 billion) expansion project that will boost output to 130,000 bpd. Work is expected to be complete next year.

($1=$1.04 Canadian) (Reporting by Scott Haggett in Calgary and Naveed Anjum in Bangalore; Editing by David Gregorio)