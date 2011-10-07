* 100,000 bpd refinery operating at reduced rates

* Gasoline production cut by half for 72 hours

* Diesel output 20 pct lower

* Diesel unit damaged in Thursday's explosion, fire (Adds details)

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 7 Consumers' Co-operative Refineries Ltd's 100,000 barrel per day Regina, Saskatchewan, refinery was operating on Friday at reduced rates despite a day-earlier fire and explosion that injured 10, a spokesman said.

Co-op spokesman Vic Huard said damage from Thursday's fire was concentrated at a middle-distillates unit that processes diesel fuel at the refinery.

"We're back in production of both gasoline and diesel," he said.

However, gasoline production at the facility is expected to be 50 percent lower than usual for 72 hours, he said, and then will likely return to 90 percent of normal, while diesel output has been cut by 20 percent,

Before the fire, the refinery had been producing 40,000 bpd of gasoline and 44,000 bpd of diesel fuel.

The fire broke out on Thursday afternoon at about 2 p.m. (2000 GMT) at a unit that processes diesel fuel and an all-clear was sounded at 7 p.m. Eight of the injured were taken to hospital, while two were treated on site.

The company does not yet know what caused the blaze and its investigation is unlikely to begin until officials complete their investigation.

Huard said that Co-op did not expect the shortfall in gasoline production to have any impact on the refinery's customers since inventories of the fuel are more than adequate to meet demand.

Diesel supplies are also adequate for what Huard said was "the immediate term", but the company will have to see what repairs are needed on the damaged unit before estimating any longer-term needs.

The refinery, which employs 600, is in the middle of a C$1.9 billion ($1.82 billion) expansion project that will boost output to 130,000 bpd. Work is expected to be complete next year.

($1=$1.04 Canadian) (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Peter Galloway)