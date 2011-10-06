Oct 6 At least 10 people were injured in an explosion and fire at Consumers' Co-operative Refineries Ltd's crude oil refinery on Thursday afternoon in Regina, Saskatchewan, The Canadian Press said in its website.

At least 10 people have been injured, the report said. The explosion seems to have been caused by a release of diesel and hydrogen gas, the plant safety manager told the website.

Consumers' Co-operative Refineries Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Federated Co-operatives Ltd and processes about 100,000 barrels of crude oil a day, the report said. (Reporting by Naveed Anjum in Bangalore; Editing by David Gregorio)