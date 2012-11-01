* Oil refining ops at Chiba refinery to restart from Jan

* 120,000 bpd No.2 CDU to restart from around mid-Jan

* 100,000 bpd No.1 CDU to restart from April (Adds detail)

TOKYO, Nov 1 Japanese refiner Cosmo Oil Co is aiming to restart oil refining operations at its 220,000 barrels per day (bpd) Chiba refinery from January if it receives approval from local authorities, Senior Executive Officer Satoshi Miyamoto said on Thursday.

The oil refining operations at the Chiba complex, east of Tokyo, have been shut since May. The restart has been delayed due to an investigation into an asphalt leak from the refinery into the sea in late June.

The company initially plans to restart one of the ABM hydro-desulphurisation units at Chiba in early January, and aims to restart its 120,000 bpd No.2 crude distillation unit and its related secondary units from around mid-January, company officials said.

The company then plans to restart the other 100,000 bpd No.1 Chiba CDU from April.

The No.2 CDU is set to enter planned maintenance from early May to late June, and the No.1 CDU is scheduled to undergo regular maintenance in autumn 2013, a company official told Reuters.

The 100,000 bpd No.1 CDU has been shut since May 7 for maintenance and the 120,000 bpd No.2 CDU has been shut since May 3 for a turnaround.

Hurt by the extended shutdown of the refinery, the company on Thursday projected a net loss of 74 billion yen ($926 million) for the year ending next march and said it expects to pay no dividend during the current business year for the first time in its history.

Japan's fourth-biggest refiner Cosmo said in August it would shut its 140,000 bpd Sakaide refinery in July next year, but will likely have to close down further capacity to meet government rules by a 2014 deadline.

Cosmo Oil operates two other refineries in Japan: Yokkaichi (175,000 bpd) and Sakai (100,000 bpd).

($1 = 79.9300 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Joseph Radford)