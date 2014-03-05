BRIEF-Washington Companies propose to acquire Dominion Diamond for $1.1 bln
* The Washington Companies disclose all-cash proposal to acquire Dominion Diamond Corporation for $13.50 per share
TOKYO, March 5 Japanese refiner Cosmo Oil Co said on Wednesday that it cut the amount of crude it plans to refine in March by 7 percent amid slowing domestic demand.
The company plans to refine 440,000 barrels per day (2,168,000 kilolitres) this month, down from an earlier plan of 475,000 bpd (2,343,000 kl), the company said in a statement, adding it would try hard to export gas oil to offset domestic demand.
The company also said it refined 437,000 bpd of crude in February, lower than its previous plan of 444,000 bpd.
* The Washington Companies disclose all-cash proposal to acquire Dominion Diamond Corporation for $13.50 per share
BRASILIA, March 19 President Michel Temer on Sunday told diplomats of meat-importing countries that a corruption scandal at Brazilian meatpackers did not mean the country's meat exports were unsafe.
BRASILIA, March 19 President Michel Temer, confronting a corruption scandal tarnishing Brazil's lucrative meat industry, met on Sunday with executives and foreign diplomats to assuage health concerns tarnishing a sector responsible for $12 billion in annual exports.