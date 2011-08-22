TOKYO, Aug 22 Japanese refiner Cosmo Oil Co said on Monday it shut the 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Sakai refinery earlier in the day for regular maintenance, as scheduled.

The maintenance is scheduled to last until Oct. 5.

For a table of Cosmo Oil's CDU maintenance schedule, click: (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)