TOKYO Nov 1 Japanese refiner Cosmo Oil Co is aiming to restart one of the two crude distillation units (CDUs) at its 220,000 barrels per day (bpd) Chiba refinery from around mid-January if it receives approval from local authorities, Senior Executive Officer Satoshi Miyamoto said on Thursday.

The oil refining operations at the Chiba complex east of Tokyo have been shut since May. The restart has been delayed due to an investigation into an asphalt leak from the refinery into the sea in late June.

The 100,000 bpd No.1 CDU has been shut since May 7 for a maintenance shutdown and the 120,000 bpd No.2 CDU has been shut since May 3 for a turnaround. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Michael Watson)