TOKYO Oct 6 Japanese refiner Cosmo Oil Co said on Thursday it was delaying the restart of the 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) No.1 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Sakai refinery from an original schedule of Oct. 5.

A Cosmo spokesman said it would not be long before the restart, but declined to be more specific. The CDU has been shut since Aug. 22 for planned maintenance. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)