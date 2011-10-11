(Corrects day in first line to Tuesday)

TOKYO Oct 11 Japanese refiner Cosmo Oil Co said on Tuesday it expects to restart the 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) No.1 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Sakai refinery this week after a delay.

The CDU, which has been shut since Aug. 22 for planned maintenance, was originally scheduled to resume operations on Oct. 5. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)