TOKYO Oct 11 Japanese refiner Cosmo Oil Co said on Tuesday it expects to restart the 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) No.1 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Sakai refinery this week after a delay.

The CDU, which has been shut since Aug. 22 for planned maintenance, was originally scheduled to resume operations on Oct. 5.

Meanwhile, the 85,000 bpd No.6 CDU at the firm's Yokkaichi refinery on Tuesday entered planned maintenance as scheduled, a company spokesman said. The process is slated to last until Oct. 24.

