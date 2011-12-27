TOKYO Dec 27 Japanese oil refiner Cosmo Oil Co said it would prepare to resume partial refining operations at the 220,000 barrels per day Chiba refinery for the first time after fire engulfed its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanks following a massive earthquake in March.

The move came after the governor of Chiba prefecture lifted a suspension order on the refinery's LPG shipping and storage facilities, the company said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)