TOKYO, March 23 Japanese oil refiner Cosmo Oil Co said on Friday it had begun preparations to restart the 120,000 barrels per day No.2 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its quake-hit Chiba refinery, after getting local government approval.

The 220,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Chiba refinery, east of Tokyo, resumed partial refining operations by producing fuel oil from Jan. 12, but it has not been able to restart two CDUs at the plant since fire engulfed 17 of its 25 liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanks following a massive earthquake last March.

The company had previously aimed to restart the No.2 CDU in early January, but the move had been delayed as it awaited approval from local authorities.

The company also started preparations to resume operations of three secondary units, a 26,000 barrels per day (bpd) No.2 hydro-desulphurisation unit, a 55,000 bpd No.3 hydro-desulphurisation unit and its No.10 hydrogen production unit with capacity of 880,000 normal cubic metres per day.

If all these four units resumed operations, the company would be able to start production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), naphtha, kerosene, gas oil and fuel oil distillate for the first time since the plant was hit by the quake last year, a company spokesman said.

The No.2 CDU, which the company aims to restart by the end of this month, would be processing crude at below-capacity 90,000 bpd for the time being. The unit is slated to be shut from April 19 for maintenance.

Cosmo sources have said the company expects eight undamaged LPG tanks to be ready for operations by April 1, when it would be ready to restart the 100,000 bpd No.1 CDU and process a total 150,000 to 180,000 bpd of crude at the two CDUs. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)