* 120,000-bpd No.2 CDU could restart by end-March
* Chiba plant to start producing more products
TOKYO, March 23 Japanese oil refiner Cosmo Oil
Co said on Friday it had begun preparations to restart
the 120,000 barrels per day No.2 crude distillation unit (CDU)
at its quake-hit Chiba refinery, after getting local government
approval.
The 220,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Chiba refinery, east of
Tokyo, resumed partial refining operations by producing fuel oil
from Jan. 12, but it has not been able to restart two CDUs at
the plant since fire engulfed 17 of its 25 liquefied petroleum
gas (LPG) tanks following a massive earthquake last March.
The company had previously aimed to restart the No.2 CDU in
early January, but the move had been delayed as it awaited
approval from local authorities.
The company also started preparations to resume operations
of three secondary units, a 26,000 barrels per day (bpd) No.2
hydro-desulphurisation unit, a 55,000 bpd No.3
hydro-desulphurisation unit and its No.10 hydrogen production
unit with capacity of 880,000 normal cubic metres per day.
If all these four units resumed operations, the company
would be able to start production of liquefied petroleum gas
(LPG), naphtha, kerosene, gas oil and fuel oil distillate for
the first time since the plant was hit by the quake last year, a
company spokesman said.
The No.2 CDU, which the company aims to restart by the end
of this month, would be processing crude at below-capacity
90,000 bpd for the time being. The unit is slated to be shut
from April 19 for maintenance.
For the company's CDU maintenance schedule for 2012, click:
Cosmo sources have said the company expects eight undamaged
LPG tanks to be ready for operations by April 1, when it would
be ready to restart the 100,000 bpd No.1 CDU and process a total
150,000 to 180,000 bpd of crude at the two CDUs.
