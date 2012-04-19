* Regular maintenance had been planned for April 19-June 28
* Unit restarted for 1st time last mth following deadly
quake
* Facility's only other CDU remains offline
TOKYO, April 19 Japanese oil refiner Cosmo Oil
Co will delay starting the shutdown of the No.2 crude
distillation unit (CDU) at its Chiba refinery from Thursday, the
company said, as it looks to avoid both the facility's CDUs
being offline at once.
A company spokesman said Cosmo would take into account the
timing of the restart of the other CDU at the plant when
deciding when to begin regular maintenance on the 120,000
barrels per day (bpd) No.2 unit. He declined to give further
details.
Cosmo hopes local authorities will soon approve the restart
of operations at the 100,000 bpd No.1 CDU for the first time
since the plant was engulfed by fire following a magnitude 9.0
earthquake last March.
The company had planned to carry out maintenance on the No.2
CDU, which resumed refining late last month, from April 19 to
June 28.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)