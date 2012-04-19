* Regular maintenance had been planned for April 19-June 28

* Unit restarted for 1st time last mth following deadly quake

* Facility's only other CDU remains offline (Adds detail, background)

TOKYO, April 19 Japanese oil refiner Cosmo Oil Co will delay starting the shutdown of the No.2 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Chiba refinery from Thursday, the company said, as it looks to avoid both the facility's CDUs being offline at once.

A company spokesman said Cosmo would take into account the timing of the restart of the other CDU at the plant when deciding when to begin regular maintenance on the 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) No.2 unit. He declined to give further details.

Cosmo hopes local authorities will soon approve the restart of operations at the 100,000 bpd No.1 CDU for the first time since the plant was engulfed by fire following a magnitude 9.0 earthquake last March.

The company had planned to carry out maintenance on the No.2 CDU, which resumed refining late last month, from April 19 to June 28.

