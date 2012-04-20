UPDATE 1-Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 bln barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD, Feb 19 Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
TOKYO, April 20 Japanese oil refiner Cosmo Oil Co said on Friday it has begun preparations to restart the 100,000 barrels per day No.1 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its quake-hit Chiba refinery, after getting local government approval.
The other 120,000 bpd Chiba No.2 CDU resumed operations on March 30. The company will restore the operations of both CDUs at the 220,000 bpd refinery for the first time since the massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.