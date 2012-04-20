TOKYO, April 20 Japanese oil refiner Cosmo Oil Co said on Friday it has begun preparations to restart the 100,000 barrels per day No.1 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its quake-hit Chiba refinery, after getting local government approval.

The other 120,000 bpd Chiba No.2 CDU resumed operations on March 30. The company will restore the operations of both CDUs at the 220,000 bpd refinery for the first time since the massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)