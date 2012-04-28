TOKYO, April 28 Japanese oil refiner Cosmo Oil
Co said it has restarted the 100,000 barrels per day
(bpd) No.1 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 220,000 bpd
Chiba refinery, east of Tokyo, on Saturday, marking the first
operations in more than 13 months after the facility was shut
following a massive earthquake.
Last year's quake had shut several refinery CDUs in eastern
Japan, and the No.1 CDU was the last one that had remained shut.
Cosmo had restarted the other 120,000 bpd Chiba No.2 CDU on
March 30.
Cosmo had delayed the shutdown of the No.2 Chiba CDU for
maintenance from the original scheduled date of April 19 due to
a delay in getting local authorities' approval for restarting
the No.1 CDU.
Cosmo still has not set the start date of turnaround for the
No.2 CDU, a spokesman said.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Ed Lane)