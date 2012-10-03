TOKYO Oct 3 Japan's Cosmo Oil Co hopes to restart one of the two crude distillation units (CDUs) at its 220,000 barrels per day (bpd) Chiba refinery in December at the earliest if it receives approval from local authorities, industry sources familiar with the matter said.

The oil refining operations at the Chiba complex, east of Tokyo in central Japan, have been shut since May. The restart has been delayed due to an investigation into an asphalt leak from the refinery into the sea in late June.

A Cosmo Oil spokesman said on Wednesday the company had no schedule for a restart, adding that it hopes to announce a timetable for resuming oil refining at the Chiba refinery when issuing details of its half-year earnings on Nov. 1. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)