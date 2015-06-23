(Adds details)
TOKYO, June 23 Japanese refiner Cosmo Oil Co
said on Tuesday a gas pipeline fire at the 220,000 bpd
Chiba refinery has been extinguished and the 100,000
barrels-per-day (bpd) No.1 crude distillation unit (CDU) was
operating normally.
The fire started at on-the-ground pipeline shortly after 5
p.m. (0800 GMT) on Monday and was extinguished after
two-and-a-half hours, the company said. There were no injuries.
Two secondary units were shut down after the fire, a company
spokesman said, without identifying the units. The 120,000 bpd
No.2 CDU at the refinery is shut for planned maintenance.
The fire originated from a pipeline connecting the 25,000
bpd No.2 catalytic reformer and the 50,000 bpd No.4
hydro-desulfurisation unit, the spokesman said.
The investigation into the cause of the fire was under way
and the company was still checking on the impact to product
shipments, he added. The local fire department had not imposed
orders to shut any of the refining units, he said.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)