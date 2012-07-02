TOKYO, July 3 Japanese oil refiner Cosmo Oil Co said on Tuesday it still had no schedule for the restart of the 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) No.1 crude distillation unit (CDU) at the 220,000 bpd Chiba refinery after a maintenance shutdown in mid-May.

The CDU was shut to conduct electrical work at the refinery, a company spokesman said. The other 120,000 bpd CDU has also been shut since May 3 for planned maintenance. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)