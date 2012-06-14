(Corrects throughout to show unplanned maintenance at CVR Partners fertilizer plant, not CVR Energy's refinery)

June 14 CVR Partners said unplanned maintenance triggered flaring at its Coffeyville, Kansas, fertilizer plant on Wednesday, according to a filing with regulators.

"There has been unplanned maintenance at the facility which has caused a release of ammonia from the UAN flare," the filing with the U.S. National Response Center said.

CVR also operates a 115,700 bpd refinery located near the fertizer plant, which was not impacted by the unplanned work. (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore)