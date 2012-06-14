RPT-COLUMN-Brent spreads imply big draw down in crude stocks after June: Kemp
LONDON, Feb 10 Brent futures prices indicate the crude market is expected to move into a deficit with a significant draw down in stocks from the middle of the year.
(Corrects throughout to show unplanned maintenance at CVR Partners fertilizer plant, not CVR Energy's refinery)
June 14 CVR Partners said unplanned maintenance triggered flaring at its Coffeyville, Kansas, fertilizer plant on Wednesday, according to a filing with regulators.
"There has been unplanned maintenance at the facility which has caused a release of ammonia from the UAN flare," the filing with the U.S. National Response Center said.
CVR also operates a 115,700 bpd refinery located near the fertizer plant, which was not impacted by the unplanned work. (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore)
LONDON, Feb 10 Brent futures prices indicate the crude market is expected to move into a deficit with a significant draw down in stocks from the middle of the year.
* OPEC estimated to be achieving 90 pct of targetted output cuts
Feb 13 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.