(Corrects headline to say four injured, not 'no injuries')

July 29 A fire at CVR Energy Inc's Coffeyville, Kansas refinery, early Tuesday forced the shutdown of all monitored units at the facility, energy industry intelligence service Genscape said.

The fire, which began just after midnight, lasted about an hour and injured four people, according to a local media report.

"The victims have varying degrees of burns and were taken to a hospital," NewsChannel 8 (ktul.com) said in a report.

Significantly decreased furnace-stack activity and elevated flaring were observed, Genscape said.

The cause of the fire was not known, the report said.

A company spokesman and officials from Coffeyville police and fire departments were not immediately available for comment.

The 115,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Kansas predominantly produces clean transportation products such as gasoline, diesel fuels and propane.

A small fire was reported on a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at the refinery on Dec. 28, 2010, forcing the company to reduce crude throughput to just over 50,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Koustav Samanta and Debasis Mohapatra in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Bernadette Baum)