HOUSTON Nov 6 Planned work at CVR Energy Inc's
Oklahoma refinery will last longer than originally
expected in the aftermath of a September boiler explosion that
killed two workers, Chief Executive Jack Lipinski told analysts
on Tuesday.
The turnaround at the 70,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery
in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, had been planned for 45 days, Lipinski
said during the company's third-quarter earnings conference
call.
The work will take up to 55 days because of a loss of steam
after the Sept. 28 boiler explosion. The U.S. Occupational
Safety and Health Administration is investigating the accident.
The Wynnewood plant is expected to run up to 38,000 bpd in
the fourth quarter because of the work, Lipinski said. CVR's
120,000 bpd refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas, is expected to run
at full rates during the quarter, he said.
Lipinski also said the company's logistics system, which
includes a 35,000 bpd crude gathering and trucking system in
Oklahoma and Kansas, is "poised for growth" as crude production
ramps up in Kansas' Mississippi Lime shale play and other such
inland U.S. plays.
"Everywhere we turn around there is more crude picking up,"
he said.