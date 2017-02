HOUSTON May 13 CVR Energy's 70,000 barrel per day (bpd) Wynnewood, Oklahoma, refinery was repairing a flange, according to a notice the refinery filed with U.S. National Response Center on Friday.

The flange problem triggered flaring at the refinery on Friday in southern Oklahoma, according to the notice. The unit was depressurized. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Marguerita Choy)