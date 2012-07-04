Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
HOUSTON, July 4 CVR Energy was repairing a unit at its 70,000 barrel per day Wynnewood, Oklahoma, refinery after a malfunction on Tuesday, according to a notice filed with the U.S. National Response Center.
The malfunction triggered flaring and a release of hydrogen sulfide from the refinery. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Leslie Adler)
MUNICH, Feb 18 Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.