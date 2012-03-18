HOUSTON, March 18 Delek US Holding's 60,000 barrel per day (bpd) Tyler, Texas, refinery reported a mechanical malfunction on the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit, according to a notice the refinery filed on Saturday with Texas pollution regulators.

The refinery made operational adjustments on the FCC to mitigate the flaring, according to the notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

