April 25 Delek U.S. Holdings reported an equipment malfunction in a gasoline-making, fluid catalytic cracking unit 2 (FCC) at its 60,000-barrels-per-day Tyler, Texas, refinery, in a filing with state pollution regulators on Wednesday.

The upset triggered a flaring event at about 12:29 am local time on Tuesday and the emissions lasted for about 16 hours, the filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality showed. (For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to ) (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore; Editing by Kim Coghill)