Nov 28 Delek U.S. Holdings (DK.N) said on Monday normal operations were restored in a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracker unit (FCCU) CO boiler after a snag at its 60,000 barrel-per-day Tyler, Texas, refinery, according to a filing with state pollution regulators.

Normal operations were restored and the cause of this event is under investigation, the filing said.

The event occurred between 10:42 a.m. and 8:06 p.m. local time on Sunday, the filing said. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)