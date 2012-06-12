* Airline to take possession June 22
* Production to start after maintenance
* Delta looks to save $300 mln annually on jet fuel costs
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, June 12 Delta Airlines is set
to close its landmark deal to buy the Trainer, Pennsylvania,
refinery on time later this month, allowing it to begin a
long-delayed maintenance overhaul in early July, sources said on
Tuesday.
Delta will take possession of the 185,000 refinery from
Phillips 66 on June 22, according to sources familiar
with the situation. Workers are expected to return to work the
week of June 25, after the transfer of assets.
A plant-wide turnaround lasting 40 to 50 days is expected to
begin after July 4, allowing the idled plant to resume producing
fuel, one source said. The major maintenance, which is required
every five years, was originally due in the spring of 2011, but
had been deferred until the plant was shut later that year.
A Phillips 66 spokesman said the deal would close before the
end of June. When the $180 million deal was announced in late
April, Delta had said it wanted to close the transaction in the
first half and begin producing fuel during the third quarter.
It also said it expected to reconfigure parts of the
refinery in order to maximizes jet fuel production, a process
that should also be complete by the end of the third quarter.
A spokesman for Delta declined to comment.
About 175 out of the 220 hourly workers are expected to
return to the plant, with the remainder either retiring,
transferring or getting other employment.
The Trainer refinery's gradual progress toward resuming
production threatens to put new pressure on the Atlantic Basin
refinery profit margins, which have risen after years in the
doldrums following a wave of shut-downs that purged excess
capacity.
Trainer has been idle since September 2011, one of a handful
of aging refineries on the U.S. East Coast, Caribbean and in
Europe that had been battered by diminishing fuel demand, costly
imported crude and growing foreign competition.
But a number of those plants are now being reopened under
new ownership, risking a new decline in margins. For a FACTBOX
on refinery closures see:
Delta Airlines' deal for Trainer is the first time an
airline has looked to hedge its fuel costs by buying a refinery,
a move it said would allow it to save $300 million annually on
its jet fuel bill, which reached $12 billion last year.
Delta will not deal with trading. Oil major BP will
supply crude to the plant, while BP and Phillips 66 will get a
share of the gasoline, diesel and refined fuel to sell, in
exchange for supplying Delta with jet fuel in other locations.
(Reporting By Janet McGurty; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)