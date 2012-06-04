(Adds PDVSA comment, background)
CARACAS, June 4 Venezuelan state oil company
PDVSA said on Monday it was halting the catalytic cracking unit
of its 146,000 barrel-per-day El Palito refinery for 20 days for
preventative maintenance.
El Palito had recurrent problems last year, then in January
workers took its catalytic cracking unit offline for two weeks
to make repairs following a valve system problem.
"The stoppage will last 20 days and involves preventative
maintenance of the gas cooler and sliding valves system in the
catalytic cracking plant," PDVSA said in a statement.
Domestic fuel supplies would not affected, the company said.
This year PDVSA's local refining network, which has a
capacity of more than 1.3 million bpd, has largely overcome the
frequent outages and halts for maintenance that it had in 2011.
But exports of derivatives from OPEC member Venezuela have yet
to make a significant recovery.
PDVSA hopes eventually to almost double El Palito's output
to around 280,000 bpd with the help of financing from Japan.
(Reporting by Diego Ore; Writing by Daniel Wallis)