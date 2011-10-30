HOUSTON, Oct 30 Exxon Mobil Corp's ( XOM.N ) 560,640-barrels-per-day Baytown, Texas refinery cut feed to a flexicoker due to a compressor failure on Saturday, according to a notice the company filed with Texas pollution regulators.

In response to the compressor failure, the refinery "reduced feed to the flexicoker. Restarted compressor. There was no impact on production and all customer needs were met. This event has ended," according to the notice.

The Exxon Baytown refinery is the United States' largest. A flexicoker increases the motor fuel from a barrel of crude oil and makes petroleum coke, a coal substitute. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Dale Hudson)