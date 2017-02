Sept 20 Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) has finished turnarounds on hydroformer and hydrotreater units at its 560,640 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Baytown, Texas, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Planned work on flexicoker and aromatics units was ongoing, the spokeswoman said.

The work on the hydroformer, hydrotreater and aromatics units began in late July, about two weeks after work started on a flexicoker. (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston)