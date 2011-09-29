Husky sells first Atlantic Canada crude cargo bound for China
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 7 Husky Energy has sold its first cargo of crude oil from its offshore Atlantic Canada operations bound for China, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.
Sept 29 Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) has finished turnarounds on aromatics units at its 560,640 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Baytown, Texas, the nation's largest, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.
Planned work on those units as well as a hydroformer and a hydrotreater began in late July. Work on the hydroformer and hydrotreater wrapped up last week.
Work that began in mid-July on a flexicoker was ongoing, spokeswoman Neely Nelson said. (Reporting by Kristen Hays)
* U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp says Dakota Access approval brings 'certainty and clarity' to pipeline fight
Feb 7 Parsley Energy Inc said on Tuesday it would buy certain assets in the oil-rich Permian Basin for about $2.8 billion from Double Eagle Energy Permian LLC, its second deal in the largest U.S. oil patch in less than a month.