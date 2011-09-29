Sept 29 Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) has finished turnarounds on aromatics units at its 560,640 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Baytown, Texas, the nation's largest, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Planned work on those units as well as a hydroformer and a hydrotreater began in late July. Work on the hydroformer and hydrotreater wrapped up last week.

Work that began in mid-July on a flexicoker was ongoing, spokeswoman Neely Nelson said. (Reporting by Kristen Hays)