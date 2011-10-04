UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
Oct 4 Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) has finished a turnaround on a flexicoker unit at its 560,640 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Baytown, Texas, the nation's largest, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
The flexicoker was the last of several units to undergo planned work that began in July. Work on a hydroformer, hydrotreater and aromatics units wrapped up last month. (Reporting by Kristen Hays)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
MOSCOW, Feb 11 Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.