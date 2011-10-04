Oct 4 Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) has finished a turnaround on a flexicoker unit at its 560,640 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Baytown, Texas, the nation's largest, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The flexicoker was the last of several units to undergo planned work that began in July. Work on a hydroformer, hydrotreater and aromatics units wrapped up last month. (Reporting by Kristen Hays)