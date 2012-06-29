June 29 Exxon Mobil Corp reported a release of hydrogen sulfide after a leak in a pipe at its 560,640 barrels per day (bpd) refinery in Baytown, Texas, according to a filing with the U.S. National Response Center.

Repairs were made and the release was secured, the filing said.

