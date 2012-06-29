Malaysia rolls out red carpet as Saudi king kicks off Asia tour
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
June 29 Exxon Mobil Corp reported a release of hydrogen sulfide after a leak in a pipe at its 560,640 barrels per day (bpd) refinery in Baytown, Texas, according to a filing with the U.S. National Response Center.
Repairs were made and the release was secured, the filing said.
(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to ) (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
GENEVA, Feb 25 The Syrian opposition delegation attending peace talks in Geneva condemned an attack by suicide bombers that killed security forces in Homs on Saturday, while suggesting that only people with security clearances could get close to the area.
Feb 25 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration will begin rolling back Obama-era environmental regulations in an "aggressive way" as soon as next week, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency said on Saturday - adding he understood why some Americans want to see his agency eliminated completely.