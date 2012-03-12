March 12 Exxon Mobil Corp confirmed there was no fire at its 560,640 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baytown, Texas, refinery on Monday, contrary to rumors among NYMEX energy traders.

"We can confirm that there is no fire at our refinery in Baytown," Exxon spokeswoman Kimberly Alexander Clark said in an email. (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)