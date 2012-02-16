HOUSTON Feb 15 Exxon Mobil Corp's 344,500 barrel per day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery said on Wednesday a gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit had been taken out of production for "minor equipment repairs."

"The Beaumont refinery anticipates some impact to production," Exxon spokeswoman Kathleen Jackson said in a statement about the outage.

Jackson declined to say how long the unit would be out of production, but said the refinery expects to meet all of its customer commitments. (Reporting By Erwin Seba)