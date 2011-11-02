* Company says normal operations have resumed

* Both Exxon and Shell power blips were brief

* Gasoline differentials retreating

(Updates throughout with company comment, details)

Nov 2 A power outage early Wednesday briefly affected Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) 344,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Beaumont, Texas, a company spokeswoman confirmed.

Spokeswoman Rachael Moore said the plant experienced a partial and temporary power failure early on Wednesday and "has returned to normal operations."

She said the refinery anticipated no impact to production and all customer needs were being met.

News of the outage boosted cash gasoline differentials by 1/2 cent per gallon to 1/2 cent under December RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange before word spread that the plant was resuming normal operations, trade sources said.

News of a separate power blip on Wednesday at Royal Dutch Shell's (RDSa.L) 327,000 bpd refinery in Deer Park, Texas, contributed to the boost in differentials. [ID:nWEN0373]

But both outages were brief, and differentials retreated to 0.75 cent under December NYMEX RBOB on word that the plants had resumed normal operations.

"It was just panic buying," a Gulf Coast refined products trader said. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Alden Bentley and David Gregorio)