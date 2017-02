HOUSTON Dec 11 Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) restarted a sulfur recovery unit at its 344,500 barrel per day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery on Saturday, according to a notice the refinery filed with state pollution regulators.

The unit had tripped out of production earlier on Saturday, according to the notice filed with Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. (Reporting by Erwin Seba, editing by Maureen Bavdek)