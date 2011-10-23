Oct 23 A gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic
cracking unit malfunctioned at Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N)
refinery in Beaumont, Texas, on Saturday after a power plant
tripped offline, according to a notice filed with Texas
pollution regulators.
Exxon was able to bring the power plant back into
production by Sunday afternoon, but "anticipates some impact to
production," according to the notice filed with the Texas
Commission on Environmental Quality.
An estimated 43,661 pounds of sulfur dioxide were among the
pollutants released into the atmosphere during the malfunction,
according to the notice.
The Beaumont refinery has a capacity of 344,500 barrels per
day.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston)