May 14 Exxon Mobil Corp's 344,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas refinery, reported ongoing emissions after two compressors tripped offline on Sunday, a notice the refinery filed with the U.S. National Response Center showed.

"Actions are being taken to restore normal operations," the filing said.

The company reported a coking unit malfunction on Saturday. (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)