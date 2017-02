(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to )

April 19 Exxon Mobil Corp reported on Thursday unspecified problems that have caused emissions at its 344,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Beaumont, Texas, a notice filed with the U.S. National Response Center showed. (Reporting by Naveed Anjum in Bangalore; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)