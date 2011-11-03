Nov 3 Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) on Thursday reported it is restarting a coker wet gas compressor (WGC) at its 344,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Beaumont, Texas, according to state pollution regulators.

The restart would happen from Thursday to Friday, the filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said.

"The refinery anticipates minimal impact to production and all customer needs are being met," the filing added.

The refinery had suffered a brief power outage on Wednesday. [ID:nN1E7A10T6] (For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to <OFD/INFO>) (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore)