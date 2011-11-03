Oil prices steady, kept in range by mixed price indicators
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Oil steadied on Tuesday after falls the previous session, with markets torn between mixed price indicators that have kept crude range-bound for much of the year.
Nov 3 Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) on Thursday reported it is restarting a coker wet gas compressor (WGC) at its 344,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Beaumont, Texas, according to state pollution regulators.
The restart would happen from Thursday to Friday, the filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said.
"The refinery anticipates minimal impact to production and all customer needs are being met," the filing added.
The refinery had suffered a brief power outage on Wednesday. [ID:nN1E7A10T6] (For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to <OFD/INFO>) (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore)
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 6 California Public Employees' Retirement System should maintain its investments in the controversial Dakota Access oil pipeline project in order to exert influence over the companies involved, staff for the largest U.S. public pension fund said on Monday.