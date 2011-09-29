Sept 29 Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) said on Thursday that its 60,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Billings, Montana, was still running at reduced rates even though the company last weekend restarted a crude pipeline supplies it.

"The Billings refinery is still operating at reduced rates," spokeswoman Rachael Moore said. Once it receives supply from the restarted Silvertip pipeline, "normal operations will be resumed as soon as possible thereafter," she said.

The refinery has operated at reduced rates since the Silvertip line was shut July 1 after leaking about 1,000 barrels of crude into the Yellowstone River. Federal regulators last week approved the restart of the repaired 40,000 bpd line. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by David Gregorio)