Husky sells first Atlantic Canada crude cargo bound for China
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 7 Husky Energy has sold its first cargo of crude oil from its offshore Atlantic Canada operations bound for China, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.
Sept 29 Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) said on Thursday that its 60,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Billings, Montana, was still running at reduced rates even though the company last weekend restarted a crude pipeline supplies it.
"The Billings refinery is still operating at reduced rates," spokeswoman Rachael Moore said. Once it receives supply from the restarted Silvertip pipeline, "normal operations will be resumed as soon as possible thereafter," she said.
The refinery has operated at reduced rates since the Silvertip line was shut July 1 after leaking about 1,000 barrels of crude into the Yellowstone River. Federal regulators last week approved the restart of the repaired 40,000 bpd line. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by David Gregorio)
* U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp says Dakota Access approval brings 'certainty and clarity' to pipeline fight
Feb 7 Parsley Energy Inc said on Tuesday it would buy certain assets in the oil-rich Permian Basin for about $2.8 billion from Double Eagle Energy Permian LLC, its second deal in the largest U.S. oil patch in less than a month.