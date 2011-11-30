Nov 30 Exxon Mobil Corp reported a release of hydrogen fluoride due to a valve leak on Tuesday at its joint-venture 192,500 barrel-per-day Chalmette, Louisiana, refinery, according to a filing with regulators.

The company had isolated the valves that were leaking, the filing with the U.S. National Response Center showed.

The cause of the leak was unknown. (For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to ) (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore)