Feb 15 Exxon Mobil reported the release of an unknown amount of nitrogen dioxide due to flaring at its 238,600 barrel-per-day refinery in Channahon, Illinois, according to a filing with regulators.

The filing with the U.S. National Response Center on Tuesday said the release was not secured.

