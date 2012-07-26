HOUSTON, July 26 Exxon Mobil Corp has
restarted units at its 149,500 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in
Torrance, California, after finishing planned work, traders said
on Thursday.
An Exxon spokeswoman confirmed a regulatory filing late
Wednesday that reported planned flaring for Thursday through
Saturday at the plant, but did not say whether units that were
shut for maintenance had restarted.
A West Coast trader said on Thursday that the refinery was
"back up in full operation."
Exxon in early June confirmed that the plant had shut a
hydrogen unit and planned to shut a coking unit and hydrotreater
for an overhaul.
