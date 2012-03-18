HOUSTON, March 18 Exxon Mobil Corp's 238,600 barrel per day Joliet, Illinois, refinery reported flaring on Saturday, according to a notice the refinery filed with Illinois pollution regulators.

The flaring released sulfur dioxide, according to the notice filed with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.

Refineries activate their safety flares to burn off hydrocarbons that cannot be processed normally due to malfunctions or planned maintenance. (Reporting By Erwin Seba; Editing by Leslie Adler)